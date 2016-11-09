It’s “Merry and Bright” at the Guild’s 12th Annual Festive Home

The 12th Annual Festive Home opens Friday, Nov. 18 with a special preview party from 6-8:30 p.m. Admission is $20, payable at the door. The celebration includes festive food and drinks, music, along with the first peek at this year’s showcase. Festive Home then continues through Friday, Dec. 23, six days a week with free admission.

This year’s theme is “Merry and Bright” and seven area decorators have given their time and talents to create the decorative backdrop vignettes around the Guild barn. They are paired up with member artists who are featured in each design. Returning local designers include: Rachel Belden, Josh Fischer, Molly Hirsch, Andrea Romeo and Rebecca Baglio of Ridgefield. New to Festive Home this year is Christine Griffiths of Armonk, NY, along with Allison Meyler of Ridgefield. There’s plenty of vibrant red accents this year.

Executive Director of the Guild, Pam Stoddart, looks forward to this year’s showcase: “Our 12th Annual Festive Home is not to be missed!

The ‘merry and bright’ eclectic mix of ornaments, holiday decorations, handcrafted items, jewelry and children’s section makes the Guild the go-to place for everything holiday. For that truly special gift, make sure to check the walls that are full of original artwork by our member artists.”

As part of the annual fundraiser, Guild members have donated small bird and barn canvases for sale at $50 a piece. It’s their way of giving back, making a big impact on the total sales with 100% of the proceeds coming back to the Guild. New this year is Attic Art, small “grab-n-go” original works priced at $200 and under in the upstairs gallery.

This holiday emporium has grown in popularity over the years and continues to bring more and more shoppers to the antique building every year. Established in the fall of 1974, the Guild plays a major role in the regional arts community. Funds raised at Festive Home are key to keeping the doors open and programs going, like the many exhibitions and opening receptions each year and the satellite art program that brings member artists to downtown venues, to the ARTalk lecture series with Ridgefield Library, to classes and workshops including the multi-arts summer program for kids, plus countless collaborations with other local non-profit organizations. Although the Guild leases the antique barn at a very low cost from the town, it requires regular maintenance and frequent repairs.

Ridgefield Guild of Artists thanks all of the generous sponsors for the 12th Annual Festive Home including All Season Party and Tent Rentals, C Design, CT, Nature’s Temptations, Ridgefield Liquors, and Ridgefield Magazine.

Expanded holiday hours are Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Galleries will be closed Nov. 23 and 24 for Thanksgiving. The Guild barn is located at 34 Halpin Lane. Call 203.438.8863, email [email protected] or visit rgoa.org for more information about this event and all Guild offerings. RGOA is an IRS tax-exempt 501©(3) organization and all contributions are greatly appreciated.