Enchanted Garden open mic night set for Saturday

David Ray performs at the first Studio Two Open Mic. — Noah Manheimer photo

David Ray performs at the first Studio Two Open Mic. — Noah Manheimer photo

After its successful inaugural, the second Open Mic at Studio 2 is set for Saturday, Nov, 12 from 7-10 p.m. Bring your food and drink, family and friends—and, if you want to play, your guitar, accordion, banjo or tuba.

“We were blown away by the talent last time,” said Ridgefield singer-songwriter Dave Goldenberg, who performs hosting duties. “It’s a great night out whether you come to play or listen.”

Cover is $5, and light refreshments will be provided. Performers may sign up at the door at 6:30 pm. Questions should be directed to [email protected].

Enchanted Garden Studio 2 is located at 529 Ethan Allen Hwy (Rt. 7), at the corner of Cains Hill Road.

