Nappy’s puppets in library show

By The Ridgefield Press on November 9, 2016 in Community, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

Jim Napolitano.

The Ridgefield Library will bring shadow puppets to perform on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11.  Puppeteer Jim Napolitano will present Shadows Around the World, a performance that explores the history of shadow puppetry.

The theatrical presentation focuses on world cultures and history and the development of shadow theater as an art form.

The program, for children ages 4 and older, will take place from 2 to 2:45. Children 6 years of age and younger must be accompanied by an adult. More information: nappyspuppets.com or 203-438-2282, ext. 12002.

