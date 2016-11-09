The Ridgefield Press

Rec center celebrates Family Fun Day during Election Day craze

By Steve Coulter on November 9, 2016 in Community, Happenings, News, People · 0 Comments

With school out for Election Day, over 300 people attended Ridgefield Parks & Recreation’s Family Fun Day at the Recreation Center. There were free activities for all ages, including a mechanical pumpkin, rock climbing wall, laser tag, inflatable obstacle courses, and swimming.

With school out for Election Day, over 300 people attended Ridgefield Parks & Recreation's Family Fun Day at the Recreation Center. There were free activities for all ages, including a mechanical pumpkin, rock climbing wall, laser tag, inflatable obstacle courses, and swimming.

With school out for Election Day, over 300 people attended Ridgefield Parks & Recreation’s Family Fun Day at the Recreation Center.

There were free activities for all ages, including a mechanical pumpkin, rock climbing wall, laser tag, inflatable obstacle courses, and swimming.

Five-year-old Reilly Jackson scales the rock wall outside the rec center Tuesday afternoon. — Steve Coulter photo

Five-year-old Reilly Jackson scales the rock wall outside the rec center Tuesday afternoon. — Steve Coulter photo

