Official results: Clinton, Boucher, and Frey carry Ridgefield comfortably

The official numbers are in from Tuesday’s election.

As previously reported, Ridgefield voters unofficially selected Hillary Clinton for president and John Frey for state representative.

The following numbers include absentee ballots and Election Day Registration (EDR) votes:

President: Hillary Clinton (D), 7,791; Donald Trump (R), 5,653

111th District state representative: John Frey (R), 8,408; Joe Dowdell (D), 4,942

138th District state representative: Michael Ferguson (R), 362; Jeff Tomchik (D), 238

U.S. Senator: Richard Blumenthal (D), 7,545; Dan Carter (R), 6,246

Representative in Congress: Jim Himes (D), 7,260; John Shaban (R), 6,676

State Senator: Toni Boucher (R), 8,503; Carolanne Curry (D), 6,058

Judge of Probate: Sharon Dornfeld (D), 7,142; Daniel O’Grady (R), 5,725

In total, the town officials counted 1,772 absentee ballots as well as ballots from 221 EDR voters late Tuesday night.

Those 1,993 votes brought Ridgefield just shy of 14,000 total voters this election, producing a 57% voter turnout.

While Ridgefield failed to pick the correct nominee for president, as Trump celebrated a surprise victory over Clinton early Wednesday morning, voters in town did correctly pick Blumenthal, Himes, and Boucher. All three candidates won re-election Tuesday night.

In the 138th District state representative race, Ridgefield’s district four voters also projected the correct favorite, as Ferguson went on to win the seat that was vacated by Republican Jan Giegler.

Ferguson, who will represent a part of Ridgefield in Hartford, will serve as Danbury’s state representative. The district also includes portions of New Fairfield.

In the probate race, O’Grady nudged Dornfeld by more than 3,300 votes, according to the state’s Secretary of the State website.

Dornfeld, a Ridgefield resident, couldn’t overpower the Republican candidate who previously served as Bethel’s Judge of Probate before it was consolidated into the Northern Fairfield Probate District.

The regional probate district, which deals with estates, trusts, and child custody matters, serves Bethel, Newtown, Ridgefield, and Redding.

O’Grady takes over for retired Judge Joe Egan today, Wednesday, Nov. 9.