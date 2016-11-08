Ridgefield picks Clinton for president, Frey for state representative

Lyndon B. Johnson, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton.

Those are the only Democratic presidential candidates that have won in Ridgefield over the last half century.

Clinton joined that short list Tuesday night, unofficially beating out GOP nominee Donald Trump 6,589 (57%) votes to 4,993 (43%) votes.

Clinton won all four voting districts in town, beating Trump by more than 400 votes at each polling station.

Absentee ballots have still not been counted.

111th District

Republican John Frey defeated Democratic challenger Joe Dowdell Tuesday night in the race for the 111th District seat in the Connecticut House of Representatives.

Frey, Ridgefield’s state representative since 1998, won 7,351 to 4,214 votes, according to unofficial results compiled by The Press.

He will begin serving his 10th two-year term in January.

Other races

There were four other contests that Ridgefield residents voted on Tuesday.

Here’s a breakdown of the unofficial results:

U.S. Senator: Richard Blumenthal, 6,435; Dan Carter, 5,481

Representative in Congress: Jim Himes, 6,174; John Shaban, 5,869

State Senator: Carolanne Curry, 5,236; Toni Boucher, 7,460

Judge of Probate: Sharon Dornfeld, 6,134; Daniel O’Grady, 4,889