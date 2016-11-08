The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield picks Clinton for president, Frey for state representative

By The Ridgefield Press on November 8, 2016 in Lead News, News, People, Politics & Elections, Regional, Town Government · 0 Comments

The town clerk's office is still counting absentee ballots, but Hillary Clinton has unofficially beaten Donald Trump. Ridgefield voters selected the Democratic nominee 6,589 votes to 4,993 votes Tuesday. — Steve Coulter photo

The town clerk’s office is still counting absentee ballots, but Hillary Clinton has unofficially beaten Donald Trump. Ridgefield voters selected the Democratic nominee 6,589 votes to 4,993 votes Tuesday. — Steve Coulter photo

Lyndon B. Johnson, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton.

Those are the only Democratic presidential candidates that have won in Ridgefield over the last half century.

Clinton joined that short list Tuesday night, unofficially beating out GOP nominee Donald Trump 6,589 (57%) votes to 4,993 (43%) votes.

Clinton won all four voting districts in town, beating Trump by more than 400 votes at each polling station.

Absentee ballots have still not been counted.

111th District

Republican John Frey defeated Democratic challenger Joe Dowdell Tuesday night in the race for the 111th District seat in the Connecticut House of Representatives.

Frey, Ridgefield’s state representative since 1998, won 7,351 to 4,214 votes, according to unofficial results compiled by The Press.

He will begin serving his 10th two-year term in January.

Other races

There were four other contests that Ridgefield residents voted on Tuesday.

Here’s a breakdown of the unofficial results:

U.S. Senator: Richard Blumenthal, 6,435; Dan Carter, 5,481

Representative in Congress: Jim Himes, 6,174; John Shaban, 5,869

State Senator: Carolanne Curry, 5,236;  Toni Boucher, 7,460

Judge of Probate: Sharon Dornfeld, 6,134; Daniel O’Grady, 4,889

Related posts:

  1. Trump talk fills the air
  2. John Frey to be ‘cop’ at Republican National Convention
  3. Peressutti signs anti-Trump letter
  4. Meet Joe Dowdell, Frey’s Democratic challenger this year

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Night of fashion at the Playhouse
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress