While Clinton and Trump battle for the White House, Democrats and Republicans are locked in a battle for control of Connecticut’s state government. Here’s a late-afternoon update from the HAN Network studios and a preview of our live coverage tonight, which begins at 8 p.m. on http://HAN.Network, Frontier Communications Channels 600 & 1600-HD, and the HAN Network app on your iPhone or Android. Watch:

The control of the Connecticut General Assembly hangs in the balance this week as the Democrats hold on to a 12-seat majority in the State House and just four seats in the State Senate. As the results roll in, Josh Fisher and Kate Czaplinski will be talking with local politicians and HAN’s editors and reporters out in the communities they cover daily.

We’ll be covering the state’s five contested Congressional races, the race for U.S. Senate and tell you how your town votes for President. HAN’s also covering the race for the 45th Probate District, which serves Ridgefield, Redding, Newtown, Bethel. And New Canaan has a chance to vote on referendum questions that would change its town charter, one of them could reduce the power of its first selectman.

The HAN Network’s broadcasting division covers local high school sports, news and lifestyle topics at HAN.Network and streaming on our news sites. You can now watch all our programming on the HAN Network app for Apple iOS andAndroid devices.

Election results and breakdowns will also appear on all HAN Network news websites.