American Cancer Society hosts Women Leading the Way to Wellness Breakfast

The American Cancer Society will host the third annual Women Leading the Way to Wellness breakfast on Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., at The Inn at Longshore at 260 Compo Road South in Westport. Women throughout Fairfield County are encouraged to attend this event to learn and discuss the importance of being one’s own health advocate.

The Women Leading the Way to Wellness breakfast will benefit the American Cancer Society with the goal of raising funds that will help build a movement to empower women to recognize the value of making their own health a priority. A panel discussion on how women can and should put their health first in order to stay well and care for their extended families and household will take place and shine a light on a hidden issue that one in three American women will get cancer in her lifetime. According to the American Cancer Society, the key to prevention is focusing on early detection and healthier lifestyles such as maintaining a healthy weight through diet and exercise, avoiding tobacco, and getting regular health screenings.

This year the American Cancer Society will be honoring three women for their impact in the fight against cancer. The honorees include: Gayle Alswanger, Stamford resident and director of development at Bennett Cancer Center at Stamford Hospital; Ann Burke, Wilton resident and executive director at Boehringer Ingelheim; and Barbara Ward, M.D., Greenwich resident and medical director of the Breast Center at Greenwich Hospital.

The Women Leading the Way to Wellness Breakfast will include keynote speaker Lee Woodruff, New York Times best-selling author and journalist and guest speaker Jeanette Bronée, self-nourishment coach, author, and founder of Path For Life.

Special thanks to the event tri-chairs:

Pamela Bennett of Westport. A longtime supporter of the American Cancer Society, Bennett is executive director of Patient and Professional Relations at Stamford-based Purdue Pharma LP.

Society supporter Robin Selden of Stamford and executive chef and managing partner at Stamford based Marcia Selden Catering & Event Planning.

Robyn Whittingham of Stamford and vice president, Human Resources, Greenwich Education Group. Whittingham is a strong supporter of the American Cancer Society’s mission to reduce cancer incidence and provide services for cancer patients in Fairfield County.

Fairfield county residents, local business and community leaders, and health professionals interested in learning more about cancer prevention, early detection for women and honoring local women who have been instrumental in saving more lives from cancer are cordially invited to attend.

Tickets, at $75, may be purchased by contacting Lauren Ashton at [email protected] or by calling 203-563-1509.

For more information, visit ACSwomenandwellnessct.org.