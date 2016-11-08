The Ridgefield Press

Yanity running on backup tabulator

By The Ridgefield Press on November 8, 2016

Yanity gymnasium, where district three voters are casting their ballots today, is tallying votes on a backup tabulator.

Democratic Registrar Cindy Bruno told The Press that the main machine went down shortly after the polls opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8.

All the ballots in the original machine will be counted, Bruno told The Press; however, Yanity will be running on the backup device for the remainder of the day.

“We don’t repair machines on Election Day,” Bruno said.

When asked if the breakdown caused any delay at the district three polling station, Bruno said she’s been in Town Hall all day and couldn’t comment.

“According to the moderator, there hasn’t been any problems like that,” she told The Press Tuesday morning.

“The back up tabulator has been up and running just fine,” she added.

 

 

