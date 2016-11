John Patrick Hinson, “JP” of Ridgefield, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2016; he was 54.

Friends will be received on Friday, November 18, 2016 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 19, 2016 at 10:30 AM at St. Patrick Church; 169 Black Rock Turnpike, West Redding. Interment will be private and at the direction of the family.