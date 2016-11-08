Union Savings donates $25,000 to theater barn

Union Savings Bank has donated $25,000 to help fund the expansion of the Ridgefield Theater Barn.

The donation will help the theater build a costume shop, a space for set construction, a classroom dedicated to its Theater Barn Kids program, a second classroom/conference room, and a separate performance space for a variety of events.

The theater barn offers a series of performances over 30 weekends. In addition to dramas and musicals, the facility hosts play readings, improv-themed comedy nights and an Evening of One-Acts series. The cabaret-style theater seats approximately 70 people at 11 tables.

“Given our dedication to the cultural entities within the communities we serve, we felt it was essential to help support the growth of this wonderful, multi-dimensional theater as a source of both entertainment and education,” said Union Savings Bank President and Chief Executive Officer Cynthia C. Merkle.

“This very generous donation will help us in so many ways,” said Ridgefield Theater Barn manager Wayne J. Leiss.