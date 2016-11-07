Joe Dowdell: Candidates for 111th answer questions

Joe Dowdell, Democratic candidate for state representative in the 111th District, is an electrical engineer in the power industry with renewable energy experience, and is a member of Ridgefield’s Democratic Town Committee.

1) The state has a budget deficit of $170 million for the 2015-16 fiscal year, and the next year may go even further into the red. How would you deal with that?

Work smarter, not harder. Incorporate long term goals into today’s budget plan. Require cost-benefit analysis on development projects that will get significant state funding.

Education and job training are closely related. We need to develop career pathways in our growth industries. The manufacturing industry in Connecticut employs 162,800 people at 4,152 manufacturing establishments. Each manufacturing job creates up to four additional jobs in other parts of the state’s economy. Connecticut manufacturing exports are over $15 billion per year and they bring in almost $12 billion in defense contracts. We need to work with industry partners to develop similar programs in other growth occupations where jobs are expected to grow, like in health care, teaching and engineering. Connecticut needs workers ready to fill the jobs we expect to become available.

We need to ramp up economic development which will help our towns by providing a revenue source other than property owners. Property owners can’t be the only ones footing the bill in our towns.

2) What are your top priorities for the legislature, if elected?

I believe that the most pressing issues facing our state are connected, and some of the most basic, fundamental things we should do are give our children the best education possible and update our state’s infrastructure, including expanding use of renewable energy. We need to make data-driven decisions which will reduce inefficiencies and redundancies, and ensure returns on development projects. Our state deserves innovative and collaborative leadership. Ridgefield deserves a representative who will work with local groups to understand issues as they relate to the law, such as domestic violence and gun safety issues. As your representative, I will strive to represent everyone in our district. I will not take your vote for granted, and I will make myself available by keeping local office hours and responding directly to your concerns.

3) A judge has ordered the state to redesign Connecticut’s financing of schools that uses mostly local property taxes, giving wealthier towns an advantage over poorer towns. How would you deal with this problem?

We need to ensure our children have access to the best education possible to prepare them for the new jobs we expect to become available in manufacturing, engineering and other growth sectors like health care and teaching. We also need to value our teachers and education administrators, and value programs that provide resources for those with disabilities or mental illness. Due to this recent court ruling, state lawmakers will have to take another look at how education is funded in the state. I’ll fight to ensure our tax dollars come back to town one way or another. If not directly in education funding, then in other forms, like programs that support small business and entrepreneurship, and programs that help seniors stay in their homes and in the community.