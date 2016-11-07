John Frey: Candidates for 111th answer questions

John Frey, incumbent Republican candidate for state representative in the 111th District, is serving his ninth term and serves on the Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committee, the Bank Committee and the Housing Committee.

1) The state has a budget deficit of $170 million for the 2015-16 fiscal year, and the next year may go even further into the red. How would you deal with that?

Since Gov. Malloy and his Democrat allies in the legislature have refused to change the fiscal direction of the state we are once again headed toward tremendous budget deficits. The state has suffered under their massive tax hikes and spending hikes.

I supported a budget package with legislative Republicans last session called “Pathway to Sustainability” which makes fundamental and structural changes to the way the government budgets — it’s the only way we will get out of this endless cycle. Instead of the draconian state employee layoffs and cuts to vital services like domestic violence shelters and rape crisis centers as the governor did, our package instead relied on pay freezes concessions from unionized state employees, such as slightly higher health care premiums and copays for prescription drugs. In addition, our plan resulted in lower costs for debt service. Another important way to manage our budget is reduce borrowing, which our plan achieved at a rate of $1 billion less per year. These are the primary ways I would like to tackle our budget problems. After six years of Gov. Malloy and one-party rule, it is clear that the state cannot tax and spend itself back into prosperity.

2) What are your top priorities for the legislature, if elected?

My top priorities are, as they have been, to promote job growth and to bring our economy back. Under this administration large companies like General Electric have fled our oppressive tax and regulatory environment, taking their high-paying jobs with them. Connecticut is among the last of all states to recover from the Great Recession due to these bad policies. We need to reduce the burden on our businesses and large employers so that we grow the businesses we have and attract new ones. Seniors can no longer afford to retire in the same state they worked and raised families in. New graduates are unable to remain here with their families because there are no jobs for them. We need to turn this state around and return it to the economic powerhouse it once was, and can be yet.

3) A judge has ordered the state to redesign Connecticut’s financing of schools that uses mostly local property taxes, giving wealthier towns an advantage over poorer towns. How would you deal with this problem?

There is no question in my mind that there are great inequities in the way education funding is doled out at the state level. The Education Cost Share (ECS) system is deeply flawed, as is the system by which the state passed out other education funds. While poorer towns may be disadvantaged by the local property tax aspect of education funding, towns that are better off usually lose out when it comes to state fund distribution. The issue is a complicated one that I hope we can study and arrive at a bipartisan, equitable solution that ensures all children in the state get a first-rate education.