Letter: Downtown zoning, work together first

To the Editor:

Before any more regulations are placed on anyone, the first selectman and Board of Selectmen, along with the P&Z, have to work together to solve some of the long-standing issues here that are cited in the SCRE study. One reason other towns near us are successful (and we will be, too) is that the town planners and past leaders have been forward thinking and have “invested” both in funds and planning for their business districts.

It’s not as simple as regulating first floor retail. There may be a better time for this in the future but first things first. Let’s address and act upon the list of recommendations and findings in the SCRE and EDC studies and recommendations.

As one family member of owners of commercial property on Main Street, our goal is to encourage the goal of the study: to enhance the shopping environment. You simply can’t say let’s apply a first floor regulation here as Rudy Marconi has said, “but the property owners are reluctant to do so on their own.” Our family has done a darn good job encouraging more retail, shopping, dining and services and doing it on our own. I believe strongly that if the selectmen worked with EDC and P&Z to act now to improve upon the work of this SCRE study, we can later look at a regulation perhaps.

We will get there, succeeding takes a team effort and not another regulation.

Wayne Addessi