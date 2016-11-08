Letter: Reassess harsh German decision

To the Editor:

With just days before one of the most important elections in our lifetime, why am I writing another letter to save the German program at Ridgefield High School? What compels me to stay up late on a Saturday night composing another letter?

I am compelled by Annelies Venus and over 500 supporters on change.org where students and parents have written so movingly about Frau Venus’ legacy. But none so movingly as this one, by Kathleen Jackson:

“The long-standing, highly respected, award winning German program in Ridgefield has been, and is, a cornerstone to so many students’ lives. The passion on behalf of both the parents and students to continue such an important program is evident. It would be a poor reflection on the decision making process if Ridgefield were to lose such a valuable piece of its language curriculum. My mother, Annelies Venus, aka Frau Venus, fought for this program with everything she had for 41 years. She took great pride in knowing that her students would carry with them the love of this beautiful language and culture. That each student would grasp the importance of this global language of diplomacy. For Ridgefield, as a result of this decision to cut German, there will be too many students whose opportunities to become fluent, or offer four-plus years on a résumé, in one language prior to attending college will be compromised. I ask that those individuals making this decision, that will inherently affect the lives of so many, reassess what is considered to be the true nature and purpose of education. Because the question then becomes, at what cost does a student’s future success become expendable?”

I ask the district to reassess their harsh decision to derail our students’ education. Our students’ education and Frau Venus’ legacy are not expendable. They are precious and worthy of many late-night letters protesting the destruction of the award-winning German program.

Caroline Chanin