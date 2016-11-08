Letter: Falconeri is wrong on gun bill

To the Editor:

Tom Falconeri’s letter condemning HB 5054 is gibberish. Contrary to Mr. Falconeri’s usage, the term “unconstitutional” does not mean “whatever rightwing extremists hate or fear at any given moment.” HB 5054, which is now law in Connecticut, is virtually identical to laws that have been repeatedly upheld by courts in other states. Thus, by the only valid definition of the term, HB 5054 is constitutional.

Mr. Falconeri likewise abuses the term “due process.” He essentially argues that surrender of weapons upon court issuance of an ex parte temporary restraining order violates due process, because the target of such order has not been convicted of a crime. That isn’t remotely how American due process operates. By Falconeri’s reasoning, issuance of any temporary restraining order would in and of itself violate due process. Even worse, under Falconeri’s false characterization, no suspect in any case — including, for example, the Boston Marathon bomber or the Charleston shooter — could be held for questioning, denied bail and held pending trial, etc., because the suspect hasn’t yet been convicted of a crime. That is wrong. Due process is not a guarantee that an individual’s rights will never be restricted prior to conviction; rather, due process is the guarantee that any restrictions will be reasonable and proportional to the situation, and that individuals subject to restrictions will be provided a timely and fair opportunity to challenge and gain release. Under HB 5054, an individual targeted by an ex parte temporary restraining order is guaranteed a hearing within two weeks to seek lifting of the restrictions — that two-week interval is far speedier and far more lenient to the targeted individual than most other American due process requirements.

HB 5054 is constitutional and follows decades of successful operation of similar statutes in other states.

Alex Harris