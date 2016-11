To the Editor:

I have submitted an “Honor Your Caregiver” donation to RVNA to recognize the exceptional service that physical therapist Clint Layog has provided to me. Clint is knowledgeable, professional, creative, and caring. He has pushed me to do as much as I can do, while recognizing when I’ve done enough. Because of my association with Clint I would recommend RVNA to anyone who asked.

Rich Lovelace