Two-year-old Bailey is available for adoption at Trumbull Animal Shelter

Bailey

Bailey is a two-year-old neutered Terrier mix. He is a high energy dog and has lived with another dog and cat. Call Trumbull Animal Shelter at 203-452-5088 for more information or visit Bailey and other cats and dogs available for adoption at 324 Church Hill Road.

Pet adoption event

Trumbull Animal Group (TAG), is holding an adoption event on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Come visit the dogs, cats and three rabbits available for adoption at the Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road.

Seeking donations

The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Canned cat food, clay cat litter, large rawhide, Kong or Nylabones for larger breed dogs. They can be dropped off at the shelter.