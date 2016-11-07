Letter: White and black

To the Editor:

The internet brings us the world

With e-mail and info and news

There’s virtually no limit to online shopping

Everything from TVs to jewelry to shoes

It keeps us in touch with relatives and friends

And spreads the word when babies are born

It’s a super tool for research and school work

Unfortunately, it’s also a storehouse for porn

The web is a tool for terrorists

Some children hatch horrible schemes

Hackers steal data and disrupt the system

Identity thieves realize their wildest dreams

Some think they’ve lined up a dream date

Then get taken for a financial ride

Teens get seduced by a romantic exchange

Which is often from a pedophile who lied

Some people spend way too much time

Working social sites and playing games

Kids get hooked on celebrities and blogs

While adults go in search of new flames

I have reached a conclusion

Which will cause many to scoff

For the sake of humanity

Let’s turn the insidious thing off

Michael E. Powers