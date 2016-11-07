Letter: White and black

To the Editor:
The internet brings us the world
With e-mail and info and news
There’s virtually no limit to online shopping
Everything from TVs to jewelry to shoes
It keeps us in touch with relatives and friends
And spreads the word when babies are born
It’s a super tool for research and school work
Unfortunately, it’s also a storehouse for porn
The web is a tool for terrorists
Some children hatch horrible schemes
Hackers steal data and disrupt the system
Identity thieves realize their wildest dreams
Some think they’ve lined up a dream date
Then get taken for a financial ride
Teens get seduced by a romantic exchange
Which is often from a pedophile who lied
Some people spend way too much time
Working social sites and playing games
Kids get hooked on celebrities and blogs
While adults go in search of new flames
I have reached a conclusion
Which will cause many to scoff
For the sake of humanity
Let’s turn the insidious thing off