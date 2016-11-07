Vote: HAN-FCIAC Athlete of the Week 8

Sponsored By Runner’s Roost of Darien

The HAN Network’s sports editors and broadcasters have nominated nine male and female students for the HAN-FCIAC Athletes of Week 8 of the 2016 fall sports season— sponsored by Runner’s Roost in Darien. Check out the nominees and vote for your male and female picks below.

The Week 7 winners were announced during HAN’s Nutmeg Sports show on Monday: Katelynn Romanchick, Trumbull cross country, and Ryan O’Connell, New Canaan football.

The Week 8 winners (voting will be open until Friday at 11:59 a.m.) will be announced on FCIAC Tailgate on November 11th at 5:15 p.m. on HAN.Network.

HAN-FCIAC Male Athlete of the Week Nominees

Cory Babineau, St. Joseph Football

Cory Babineau ran for a 7-yard score to tie the game with Staples High then threw a pair of touchdown passes to lead the Cadets to their seventh consecutive victory with a 24-17 win over the Wreckers (5-3). Babineau completed 18 of 28 passes for 292 yards.

Matthew Restrepo, Trumbull Soccer

Restrepo had a goal for the Eagles in their 3-2 semifinal victory over Danbury High. Restrepo assisted on Trumbull’s only goal in the FCIAC title game against Greenwich, and was named the tournament MVP.

Zakeer Ahmad, Staples Cross Country

Ahmad clinched his third championship in as many races with a victory at the CIAC State Open meet in Wickham Park last Friday. The FCIAC and Class LL champ, Ahmad finished the 5K course in 15:46, edging Fairfield Prep’s Drew Thompson by one second. Ahmad’s win helped Staples capture the team championship as well. Ahmad and the Wreckers have qualified for the New England meet, which will be held Saturday, Nov. 12, in Rhode Island.

Will Litton, Wilton Football

Litton rushed 15 times for 125 yards and a touchdown, and added an interception and fumble recovery on defense, as Wilton shut out the Guilford Indians, 31-0, on Friday night. Litton set the tone by scoring on a 56-yard run on the first play from scrimmage. The Warriors are now 5-3 and remain alive in the CIAC Class L playoff hunt.

HAN-FCIAC Female Athlete of the Week Nominees

Katie Jasminski Ridgefield High Soccer

Katie Jasminski scored the only goal in the FCIAC Championship, lifting the Ridgefield Tigers to a 1-0 lead and their second straight conference title. Jasminski’s goal came in the 54th minute off a Grace Franklin free kick.

Emma Rosen Wilton High Field Hockey

Rosen scored on a penalty stroke with 4:07 remaining in the 2nd overtime to win the FCIAC Championship for Wilton by a score of 1-0 over Staples.

Annabelle Pollock, Greenwich Diving

Pollock, a sophomore, won the 2016 FCIAC diving championship with a score of 421.75 over 11 dives last Wednesday at Westhill High School. She was third when the field was cut to 16 competitors after eight dives, and rallied in front over the final three. Pollock was one of just four divers to break 400 points in the final.

Andrea O’Connor, Stamford Volleyball

O’Connor was named the MVP of the FCIAC girls volleyball tournament as the Black Knights claimed their first-ever conference championship with a 3-2 win over McMahon on Saturday. A junior outside hitter, O’Connor collected 18 kills and 10 blocks in the five-set victory.

Marcie Maguire, Ridgefield Swimming

Maguire was named the Most Outstanding Swimmer of the FCIAC championship meet, which was won by the Tigers with a score of 340 points. Maguire took home four first-place medals, as she won the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke, and was part of Ridgefield’s winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.

