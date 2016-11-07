Voters go to the polls Tuesday

It’s gotten crazy at times. Many folks aren’t happy with the choices. But people want to vote.

Ridgefielders will troop to the polls Tuesday to vote in a bitterly contested presidential election and also help choose a U.S. senator, a congressman, a state senator, two state representatives, and a new judge of probate.

“I’ve been doing this for 20 years. This is a totally different election. I’ve never been involved in anything like this — it’s really something,” said Alex Karsanidi, chairman of the Republican Town Committee. “It’s the nature of the candidates, is what it comes down to.”

“It’s certainly an interesting election,” said Democratic Town Committee Chairman Tom Madden. “A lot of people seem to be very engaged, and that’s all to the good.”

Where do I vote?

The polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m next Tuesday, Nov, 8.

Ridgefield has four voting districts with polling places in three locations:

District One votes at East Ridge Middle School.

District Two votes at Scotts Ridge Middle School.

District Three votes at Yanity gymnasium.

District Four votes at Scotts Ridge Middle School.

District Two and District Four, both in the north, share the Scotts Ridge gymnasium but will have separate polling check-in and different ballots. District Four was created in a state redrawing of General Assembly districts, when Ridgefield voters north of George Washington Highway and Canterbury Lane were taken out of the 111th District that covers the rest of town and were made part of the 138th District, which also includes parts of Danbury and New Fairfield. Of Ridgefield’s now nearly 18,000 voters, fewer than 900 are in the 138th District.

The registrars of voters office in town hall has maps of all four voting districts, but the registrars said the easiest way for people to check their voting location is to go to the secretary of the state’s website, www.sots.ct.gov, and click on “elections and voting” and then “Where am I registered to vote.”

“You can go to that website and they have a voter look-up,” said Democratic Registrar Cindy Bruno. “You put in your town, last name, first name, date of birth, and when you do that it pops up and tells you your polling place.”

Election day registration

The deadline for regular voting registration was Tuesday, Nov. 1, but there is now Election Day voting in Connecticut.

“You can register and vote on Election Day in the town hall, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. You must have documentation that verifies your Ridgefield residence and your identity — something with your name and picture,” said Democratic Registrar Cindy Bruno.

“The driver’s license does it all, but if your current Ridgefield address isn’t on your driver’s license you must provide proof of your Ridgefield residential address — a current utility bill, no longer than 30 days old, a library card with your address.”

Regardless of where in town they live, and what voting district they’ll be in, people need to go to town hall to do Election Day registration and voting.

“In town hall, in the registrars office, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Bring proof of identification and proof of residency,” Bruno said. “It does take a little extra time, because you’re doing two things: You’re registering to vote and acquiring your ballot and voting.”

With all the interest in the presidential election, the number of people registered to vote in Ridgefield has been climbing.

“As of now, 17,906,” Bruno said Tuesday afternoon. “But we’ll be over 18,000, which is a new high.”

The party breakdown was:

Unaffiliated, 6,300

Republican, 6,194

Democratic, 5,222

Other parties (Libertarian, Green, Independent, and Working Families), 190

A year ago, there were 16,180 Ridgefield voters registered to take part in the November 2015 election, so the number has increased about 2,000 in the last year.

“It really started with the primary. We had a lot of voters registering with the primary. We have had a significant volume since April,” Bruno said.

“It’s been a little more in the last couple of days,” she added. “Today is twice what we had yesterday.”

Absentee voting

For people who can’t make it to the polls on Election Day, absentee balloting is available. Again, interest has been high.

“They have been going strong. We’re close to about 1,800,” Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi said Tuesday, Nov. 1. Some are Ridgefielders living overseas, or serving in the military.

“We’ve sent them to Singapore, South America, all parts of Europe, all over the place.”

Others are people who’ll be out of town or can’t get to the polls. Many have been college students.

While people can pick up absentee ballots and send them back to town hall, many people just stop in and vote on the spot.

“We’ve had a tremendous amount of people who’ve come into the office. I’d say at least 30 a day come in here and vote — 25, 30 people a day,” Serfilippi said. “It seems like the foot traffic is a lot this time.”

People can still stop in at town hall for absentee voting from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays through Monday, Nov. 7, the day before Election Day. And there will be special absentee voting hours this Saturday morning, Nov. 5, from 9 to 12.

Serfilippi noted that in Connecticut there is no early voting, which some states now allow.

“A lot of people think they just can come in and do early voting. That’s not the purpose of absentee balloting. It’s your responsibility to go to the polls if you’re going to be in town between the hours of 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day,” she said.

In Connecticut, people are allowed to use absentee ballots only for a few specific reasons: if they’ll be absent from town during all voting hours on Election Day, if they have an illness, if they’re serving in the military, if the religious tenets of their faith forbid secular activity on the day of the election, if they’ll be performing duties as an election official at a polling place other than their own during all hours of voting, or if they a physical disability that makes them unable to vote at the polling place.

“Someone that can’t stand up or can’t walk to or from the car to the polls — a physical disability that prevents you from physically getting there,” Serfilippi said.

Both major parties in town are offering voters rides to the polls on Election Day. Voters in need of a ride may call the Democratic Town Committee at 203-403-7080 or the Republican Town Committee at 203-241-1887.

The races

After the presidential contest between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton, there are six down-ballot races for Ridgefielders.

For U.S. Senate, the incumbent, Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat who was state attorney general before being elected to the Senate, is being challenged by Republican Dan Carter, an Air Force veteran and state representative whose District 2 in the General Assembly includes areas of Redding, Bethel, Danbury, and Newtown.

For the House of Representatives in Washington, Ridgefield is part of the 4th Congressional District, where four-term Democratic Congressman Jim Himes faces Republican John Shaban of Redding, a state representative whose 135th General Assembly District includes Weston, Easton and parts of Redding.

Ridgefielders will also be choosing some people to represent them in Hartford.

State Sen. Toni Boucher, a Republican from Wilton who has represented the 26th District for four terms, is being challenged by Democrat Carolanne Curry of Westport, an aide to the mayor of Bridgeport who has headed municipal agencies in both Bridgeport and New Haven.

Most of Ridgefield is in the 111th General Assembly District, where Republican John Frey, an incumbent seeking his 10th term, faces a challenge from Democrat Joe Dowdell, an electrical engineer who was active in Bernie Sanders’ campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Some 800 voters in Ridgebury — those who live north of George Washington Highway and Canterbury Lane — are not in the 111th District but are part of the 138th District, which also includes parts of Danbury and New Fairfield. The incumbent, Republican Jan Giegler, is stepping down. Running for the seat are Democrat Jeff Tomchik, a Marine veteran and firefighter who heads the Danbury firefighters union, and Republican Michael Ferguson, a Danbury school board member who teaches history at Naugatuck Community College and works at Danbury Hospital’s information desk.

To replace retiring Judge of Probate Joe Egan, voters will choose between Ridgefielder Sharon Wicks Dornfeld, a Democrat and an attorney with a law office in Danbury, and Republican Daniel O’Grady, a Bethel attorney and former Bethel probate judge. The 45th Probate District includes Ridgefield, Redding, Bethel, and Newtown.

High interest

At Republican headquarters on Danbury Road across from the intersection of Grove Street, and at Democratic headquarters on Bailey Avenue, party leaders said the high-intensity presidential race had ratcheted up interest among voters.

“It’s certainly got a lot people involved,” said Alex Karsanidi, the Republican Town Committee chairman. “I think anyone, whatever political side you’re on, has to agree that everyone’s become aware of what’s happening politically, has become involved in one way or another — even if it’s to say, ‘Leave me alone, I’ve heard enough!’ I think a majority of people have picked a side, so to speak. Some people are behind Trump and ready to storm the castle with him. Other people aren’t behind him for various reasons. And some people are supporting Hillary regardless of how many things come out.”

Democratic Town Committee Chairman Tom Madden said he’s seeing positive interest.

“One of the things I think is happening is we’re getting a lot more people who are engaged,” Madden said. “One of the things we have going for us in the last couple of elections, we’ve nominated people who’ve really caught the imaginations of voters, and people are enthusiastic about turning up and turning out. It’s good, as far as I can see,” he said.

“We’re doing a lot of business — a lot of people are coming in looking for signs and buttons and things. But people are also coming in offering to volunteer,” Madden said. “They want to make phone calls and they want to give people rides to the polls. The enthusiasm among people who want to volunteer is very high.”