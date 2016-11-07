Free flu shots for veterans Nov. 11

American Family Care (AFC) will offer military veterans free flu shots on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11. The announcement is an extension of AFC’s effort to promote flu prevention in the United States and comes on the heels of the company’s annual “National Flu Prevention Week” campaign.

In the wake of AFC’s efforts to promote flu shots and reduce the spread of influenza during the 2015–2016 season, the United States saw a lower percentage of outpatient visits for influenza-like illness, lower hospitalization rates, and a lower percentage of deaths attributed to pneumonia and influenza, compared with the preceding three seasons, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Despite the success of AFC’s efforts to mitigate the outbreak of flu, veterans remain at risk.

Fast Facts: Veterans, Health and Influenza

There are 19.4 million veterans in the U.S., and approximately 750,000 of them have no insurance coverage.

Veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces tend to be older and have more chronic health problems than the general adult population, which may place them at greater risk of complications from influenza.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has established a vaccination rate of 80% as the national goal for seasonal influenza vaccination. However, according to data from a survey released by the National Center for Veterans Analysis and Statistics, only 49% of veterans received a flu vaccination.

The prevalence of influenza vaccination among VA system users is approximately 75%, although approximately three quarters of the U.S. veteran population does not use VA services.

A study recently published in Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology found that only 1.3% of U.S. Veterans Affairs hospitals mandate flu shots for their employees.

Veterans interested in obtaining a free flu shot on Friday, Nov. 11 are encouraged to visit AFCUrgentCare.com to find the nearest American Family Care clinic.

For more information about AFC visit americanfamilycare.com.