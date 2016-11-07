Serge ‘Ski’ Laskowitz, American Airlines captain

Serge “Ski” Laskowitz, a retired American Airlines captain and a Ridgefield resident for 48 years, died on Sunday, Oct. 23, surrounded by his wife and children, in Ormond Beach, Fla., where he had lived for the last six years. He was 90 years old.

He was born in New York City, moved to California and earned an aeronautical engineering degree at UCLA. He served in the U.S. Navy and Air Force, which led him into an aviation career, working for American Airlines, which he joined in 1955 and worked for them for the next 32 years until his retirement.

Together with his wife, Edie, he enjoyed boating, fishing, skiing, tennis, sports cars and traveling. He visited New York City frequently, was an avid reader and loved to try to beat the stock market on a daily basis until the date of his death.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Edythe Laskowitz of Ormond Beach, a daughter Tracey Laskowitz, granddaughters Annie Kanzow, Chelsea Kanzow and Mary Kate Kanzow of Ormond Beach, as well as a son, John Laskowitz and his daughter-in-law Robin and grandchildren, Olivia and Jack Laskowitz of Orlando, Fla.