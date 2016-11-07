Busy week of post-season play for Ridgefield teams

Several Ridgefield High teams will begin state tournament play this week, another will aim to continue its post-season success, and one more will look to take a huge step toward clinching a state playoff berth.

Up first is the RHS field hockey team, which plays a Class L state tournament qualifying game today (Nov. 7) at 2 p.m. in New Milford. The Tigers (8-8) are seeded 19th and New Milford (7-5-1-2) 14th in the 21-team Class L field. The Ridgefield-New Milford winner faces third-seed Staples in a first-round game Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Westport.

Fresh off its second straight conference championship, the Ridgefield girls soccer team starts its quest for a first-ever state championship on Wednesday. The second-seeded Tigers (17-2), who received a first-round bye, host either 15th-seed Southington or 18th-seed Trumbull in a second-round game Wednesday at 2 at Tiger Hollow.

Also getting a first-round bye is the fourth-seeded Ridgefield girls volleyball team, which hosts 13th-seed Hamden or 20th-seed New Britain in a second-round match Thursday at 6 p.m. The Tigers (18-3) are coming off a loss to Stamford in the FCIAC semifinals.

After winning the first conference championship in program history, the Ridgefield girls swim team sets its sites on a Class LL state title. The qualifying meet is this Saturday in East Hartford, with the swim finals on Nov. 16 at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven.

Looking for a fourth consecutive post-season title is the Ridgefield girls cross country team. Following first-place finishes at the FCIAC, Class LL and State Open meets, the Tigers travel to Rhode Island on Saturday to compete in the New England championships at Ponaganset High School in North Scituate.

The RHS football team can all but clinch a berth in the Class LL state playoffs by beating Greenwich on Friday night (7 p.m.) at Tiger Hollow. With two games left, Greenwich (6-2) and Ridgefield (6-2) are currently seventh and eighth, respectively, in the points rankings; the top-eight teams at the end of the regular season advance to the state playoffs. After Friday’s game against Greenwich, the Tigers end the regular season on Nov. 23 at Danbury (2-6).

Notes: The Ridgefield High boys soccer team had its season end with a 1-0 loss on penalty kicks to Norwalk in a Class LL qualifying game Saturday at Tiger Hollow. Ridgefield finished the year with a