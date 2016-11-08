Start School Later: Petition collects 609 signatures

Addressing the enrollment decline by redistricting students or closing an elementary school might lower costs, but it will all be for nothing if educators fail to change the times at which students start their day of learning.

That’s the stance Start School Later, a national non-profit organization with a Ridgefield-based chapter, has taken in regard to the school board’s ongoing strategic planning process.

“This isn’t a rehashing of the same old story,” said Gigi Christel, who’s been driving her high school-age daughter to school every day this year.

“I never thought I’d be the mom who does that, but there really isn’t another option,” she said. “We’re the third stop on her bus route and it gets there at 6:19 a.m. To make it on time for the bus, she’d have to get up at 5:15. At least with me driving her she can get 35 or 40 extra minutes of sleep.”

But even that’s not enough, Christel says, and that’s why she and other like-minded people are going to bring up the topic of a later start to schools at the Board of Education’s next meeting, Monday, Nov. 14.

What should be the first priority in those planning and enrollment discussions, according to a Start School Later petition on actionnetwork.org that currently has 609 signatures, is an investigation into the bevy of evidence that supports and recommends that schools — not just the high school — should not be allowed to start before 8 a.m., or possibly even 8:30.

“The past proposals have had it as a re-jiggering of the bus system, and that’s where they went wrong,” said Colleen Broderick, who stresses that signers of the petition are not endorsing any particular solution to the problem or any specific start time.

“I have a child at each level — elementary, middle and high school,” she said. “Passing it off to be somebody else’s problem is not fixing the problem.”

Irresistible force paradox

Yet the transportation dilemma persists.

Broderick, Christel and Jenn Meres, another member of SSL’s Ridgefield chapter, have heard those arguments and recognize the obstacles. However, they’ve seen other districts — most notably Wilton a decade ago and Greenwich next year — overcome them in the interest of the health and well-being of teens.

“The friction always stems from the sports schedule,” said Broderick, who cited in the group’s petition that the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) agrees that starting schools later improves student achievement and that the conference will continue to offer student athletes the same opportunities for sports participation regardless of individual district decisions on school starting times.

“If Wilton hasn’t suffered from its schedule change and Greenwich is figuring out how to accommodate theirs, then what about Ridgefield?” Broderick asked. “Why can’t we do it here?”

According to Meres, Greenwich has hired a bus consultant company to optimize its bus routes and help solve the logistical challenge.

“It’s one idea in a pile of many different options, but it’s one that could end up with them spending significantly less on transportation,” she said. “If we were to take a fresher look at our own bus routes, I think we’d see some areas for cost savings.”

Keeping up with Joneses

There’s another economic-related aspect to the mission that Start School Later organizers believe will force the town to support the issue: competition from other towns.

“As more and more people become aware of the importance of sleep and read about how it affects kids at all levels of education, I think it will prove to be a selling point for Ridgefield to attract newer families,” said Christel.

That’s if Ridgefield educators and town officials rally behind delaying school start times and prioritizing it for the 2017-18 school year.

“If I had known about the damage that was being done by waking my daughter up this early, then I would have looked at homes in Wilton, not Ridgefield,” said Christel, who noted that neighboring towns like Westport, Darien and New Canaan have all taken active steps toward figuring out how to start schools later.

“What, are we going to be last in Fairfield County to look at this issue?” she asked.

“There’s not anything to counter it,” Christel added. “All the research indicates one thing — with the current structure of the school day, we’re putting our kids in harm’s way — and it’s an easily fixable problem.”

From the petition

For residents who haven’t seen or signed the petition, it argues that science demonstrates that teens who get eight or more hours of sleep:

Have improved grades and score higher on achievement tests. (In one study, SAT scores for the top 10% improved by more than 200 points.)

Have better rates of attendance and are tardy less often.

Have up to 70% fewer car accidents.

Are 68% less likely to suffer sports-related injuries.

Are less likely to engage in risky behaviors, are less often depressed and irritable, and are less likely to struggle with being overweight.

“In teens, the secretion of the sleep hormone melatonin begins at about 10:45 p.m. and continues until about 8 a.m., making it difficult to fall asleep before 11 p.m. and to wake early,” Broderick wrote in the petition. “In other words, the biology of adolescents is in conflict with early start times. A three-year study of eight public schools in three states shows that schools starting later allow for more than 60% of students to obtain at least eight hours of sleep per school night, whereas fewer than 34% of students sleep for eight hours when school starts at 7:30 or earlier.”

Speaking to The Press Monday, she cited the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Medical Association, and the Centers for Disease Control as the leading organizations to recommend that teens start school no earlier than 8:30 a.m.

“Humans need to sleep — it’s not something we’re making up,” she said.

