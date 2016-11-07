Ridgefield ranks No. 8 on burglary safe list

Ridgefield has been named No. 8 on Protect America’s Top 10 list for “Burglary Safe Zones” across the state of Connecticut.

What does this mean?

Each year, the FBI releases a Uniform Crime Report detailing the number of crimes in each municipality in the United State. This year’s UCR was released Sept. 28.

“At Protect America, we’ve digested this data and turned it into lists of burglary safe zones and hot spots for each state,” said Zane Schwarzlose, a spokesperson for the national home security company said.

Ridgefield, which had 14 recorded burglaries, trailed New Milford, 2; Weston, 3; Old Saybrook, 3; Canton, 5; Granby, 6; Madison, 9; and Simsbury, 12.

Rounding out the top ten were Cheshire and Avon.

Here is the list for Connecticut: http://www.protectamerica.com/home-security-blog/safe-and-sound/2016-connecticut-burglary-stats-burglary-safe-zones-hot-spots_11973

The goal of these top 10 lists is to raise burglary awareness and offer home security tips to communities that need them.