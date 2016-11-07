Lt. Col. Thomas Armas to speak at middle school assembly Wednesday

Scotts Ridge Middle School is excited to announce Lt. Col. Thomas Armas will be this year’s speaker for the school’s annual Veterans Day commemoration. The assembly will start at 8:30am at the Ridgefield High School auditorium on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Lt. Col. Thomas Armas, a Connecticut resident, graduated from Northeastern University in Boston in 1992 and then enlisted in the USMCR. In 1999, Col. Armas left active duty, joined the Marine Corps reserve and became a Special Agent with the United States Secret Service.

Armas was in the twin towers on 9/11 and was responsible for saving lives and received one of the highest civilian medal for his valor. He was recalled to active duty in 2004 and serves his country today in a variety of roles.

Armas has received the Navy and Marine Corps Medal Meritorious Service Medal, Navy Commendation Medal, Selective Marine Corps Reserve Medal, National Defense Medal, and combat ribbon. Col. Armas is also the recipient of the United Secret Service Medal of Valor.

“I cannot express enough my gratitude to Thomas Armas for his continued commitment to our country.” voiced Principal Tim Salem. “Mr. Armas has a wonderful message to share with the students and is a tremendous role model and real hero. I am excited to hear him speak to the children on such an important day.”

All veterans are welcomed including a breakfast to honor those who have given service to their country.

For more information please contact Chris Petersen at 203-448-0896 or email at [email protected].