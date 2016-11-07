The Ridgefield Press

Constance Mann, resident’s mother

By The Ridgefield Press on November 7, 2016 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Connie Mann, mother of Barbara Lawrence of Ridgefield, died Oct. 17, at Meadow Ridge in Redding. She was 96 years old.  

She moved to Connecticut from Hilton Head, S.C. in 2013 to be near her daughter and her family.  

She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years and, besides from her daughter Barbara Lawrence of Ridgefield, is survived by a daughter Nancy Rawie of Incline Village, Nev.; a sister Doris Stringer of Harrisburg, Pa.; grandchildren Craig Lawrence (Ridgefield), Keith Lawrence (Norwalk), Kim Lawrence (Waterbury, Vt.), and Evan Roa (Incline Village); and great grandchildren Will Lawrence (Brookfield), Kaleb and Sierra Hayes (Waterbury, Vt.) and Connor and Tyler Lawrence (Norwalk).  

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Church, 351 Main Street, Ridgefield.  

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Himes and Shaban seek congressional seat
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress