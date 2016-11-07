Constance Mann, resident’s mother

Connie Mann, mother of Barbara Lawrence of Ridgefield, died Oct. 17, at Meadow Ridge in Redding. She was 96 years old.

She moved to Connecticut from Hilton Head, S.C. in 2013 to be near her daughter and her family.

She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years and, besides from her daughter Barbara Lawrence of Ridgefield, is survived by a daughter Nancy Rawie of Incline Village, Nev.; a sister Doris Stringer of Harrisburg, Pa.; grandchildren Craig Lawrence (Ridgefield), Keith Lawrence (Norwalk), Kim Lawrence (Waterbury, Vt.), and Evan Roa (Incline Village); and great grandchildren Will Lawrence (Brookfield), Kaleb and Sierra Hayes (Waterbury, Vt.) and Connor and Tyler Lawrence (Norwalk).

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Church, 351 Main Street, Ridgefield.