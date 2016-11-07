Important information about Election Day voter registration

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill has issued a message about Election Day voter registration.

She said, “The law in Connecticut is very clear. You cannot vote if you are not registered before 8 p.m. on Election Day. For that reason, if you are waiting until Nov. 8 to register to vote, please get to the Election Day registration site as early as possible. It is the only way you will be guaranteed an opportunity to vote.

“Applicants will be able to enter their information into the online registration system to expedite the process. However, they will still need to go to the Election Day registration site and wait in line to finalize their applications. Only after they’ve registered, will they be able to cast a vote.

“People intending to register on Nov. 8 can find their Election Day registration site at myvote.ct.gov. Applicants will need to provide proof of identity and residency. Election Day registration is not available at your polling place, but is available at a designated location in each town, beginning at 6 a.m. and ending at 8 p.m. However, the closer you get to 8 p.m., the more likely you will miss out. We want every vote to count. Please get there early.”