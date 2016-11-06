Get real-time local election results and analysis from the HAN Network’s news staff live on Tuesday night, Nov. 8: From how your town votes for president to U.S. Senate to Congress to General Assembly to probate judge.

When the polls close at 8 p.m., veteran news editors Josh Fisher and Kate Czaplinski will be hosting a Connecticut-focused Election Night show streaming in HD at HAN.Network, on the HAN Network app for Apple iOS and Android devices, and simulcast on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Ch. 600/1600HD) throughout Connecticut. Watch the Election night promo below:

The control of the Connecticut General Assembly hangs in the balance this week as the Democrats hold on to a 12-seat majority in the State House and just four seats in the State Senate. As the results roll in, Josh and Kate will be talking with local politicians and HAN’s editors and reporters out in the communities they cover daily.

Last November, HAN’s live election coverage was the most watched news program on the Network. This year, if you miss Election Night, be sure to watch Coffee Break at 11 a.m. Wednesday on HAN.Network for a recap of results and the top races.

Election results and breakdowns will also appear on all HAN Network news websites.