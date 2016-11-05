Fowler leads Ridgefield’s 55-3 rout of Westhill

Drew Fowler is picking up where he left off.
Making his second start since missing four games with a shoulder injury, Fowler threw five touchdown passes and ran for another as the Ridgefield High football team decimated Westhill, 55-3, on Friday night at Tiger Hollow.
The Tigers improved to 6-2 with their third straight victory.
“I think we just executed from the start,” said Ridgefield head coach Kevin Callahan. “I was glad to see us get out and get a fast start. I was also glad to see us come out of the half and stay fast and stay sharp. We really wanted to go up-tempo today.”
Ridgefield took control from the opening kickoff, which Aidan Spearman returned 55 yards to the Westhill 40-yard line. Several plays later, Fowler scored on a one-yard run and the Tigers had a 7-0 lead.
After the defense forced Westhill into a three and out, Fowler found Collin Lowe in the back of the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown pass and a 14-0 Ridgefield advantage.
An 80-yard return on the ensuing kickoff led to Westhill’s only points of the evening, as Alswanger booted a 27-yard field goal.
But the Tigers had a swift response, with Fowler reading the Westhill blitz on a third-and-seven play and dumping the ball to halfback Shane Palmer. Palmer did the rest, running 22 yards for a touchdown and a 21-3 lead for Ridgefield at the end of the first quarter.
“It was tough sitting out for four games,” said Fowler, who split time with junior Greg Gatto during last week’s 58-12 road win over Bridgeport Central. “But it definitely felt really good to come back and get a W at home. I think in the first drive I was a little hesitant giving my big guys (wide receivers Lowe and Chris Longo) a shot. Found our groove towards the end of the first [quarter].
“He (Fowler) definitely felt like another leader out there,” said Longo, who caught seven passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns. “Making checks at the line, making audibles. You can just tell he’s a leader. He’s a huge presence to be out there and he makes good reads.”
In the second quarter, the Tigers got a 29-yard touchdown pass from Fowler to Palmer and two field goals from Petros Papadopoulos to extend their lead to 34-3 at halftime.
A pair of touchdown passes from Fowler to Longo (five yards and 33 yards) put Ridgefield in front, 48-3, through three quarters.
With the clock running, the Tigers closed the scoring on Gatto’s eight-yard touchdown run midway through the final period.
Ridgefield’s defense contributed to the rout by keeping Westhill from moving the ball.
“I like to see that we’re holding people to three points,” said Callahan. “We’re doing our job by keeping them out of the end zone. I think our defense has really come around. It’s been a group that’s very athletic and I think they’ve really grown to learn how to play with each other.”
“You look at it, we’ve allowed 15 points in the last two games,” said linebacker Noah Isaacson, who has been one of Ridgefield’s defensive standouts. “We’ve just been able to bring it all together. Defensive line is playing really well. Secondary is playing really well. We’re just working on all cylinders right now.”
Notes: Unofficially, Fowler completed 13-of-22 passes for 223 yards and five touchdowns.
Palmer had 92 yards rushing on 12 carries and caught three passes for 59 yards and two touchdowns. Palmer now has 11 touchdowns in Ridgefield’s last three games.
Lowe caught three passes for 77 yards and a touchdown.
Westhill fell to 3-5 with the loss.
Ridgefield remained eighth in the Class LL playoff points rankings. The top-eight teams at the end of the regular season advance to the state playoffs. With two contests left, the Tigers are 10 points ahead of Greenwich, which is currently ninth in Class LL. Ridgefield hosts Greenwich next Friday night at 7 in a game that will be shown live on the HAN Network.
Press Sports Reporter Rich Kaufman contributed reporting to this story.
Quarterback Drew Fowler threw five touchdown passes and ran for a score in Ridgefield’s 55-3 win over Westhill. — Dave Stewart/HAN Network file photo