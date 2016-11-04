Cross country: Ridgefield girls win State Open

It’s a maxim in cross country: Teams are only as good as their fifth runner.

On Friday afternoon, Maddie Guter was the fifth and final scoring runner for the Ridgefield High girls cross country team. And she was good enough to secure a State Open championship for the Tigers.

Guter, a junior who moved from Michigan before the season, finished 53rd overall in a time of 20 minutes and 41 seconds for the 3.1-mile course at Wickham Park in Manchester. That left her 74 places ahead of Tolland’s fifth runner, Marissa Paolangeli (127th), and allowed Ridgefield to overtake the Eagles and win the State Open for the sixth time in program history.

The Tigers had 122 points, eight fewer than Tolland, the three-time defending Open champions, who were second with 130 points. Glastonbury placed third with 140 points.

It was the third triumph in three post-season meets for Ridgefield, following first-place finishes at the FCIAC and Class LL meets.

Guter’s effort was needed: Through each team’s first four finishers, Tolland held a 44-83 lead. Tolland’s top-three runners — Hayley Collins, Katherine Deloretto and Michaela Caron — were second, third and ninth overall, respectively, and all three finished ahead of Ridgefield’s top three of Tess Pisanelli (20th, 19:42), Rachel Maue (28th, 20:07) and Ava Kelley (34th, 20:16).

“Maddie had a huge race for us,” said Ridgefield head coach John Goetz. “When she went by me with about 600 yards left, I don’t know if she was even in the top 70. But she has a pretty good kick and she must have passed a lot of runners.”

Ridgefield’s fourth runner, Haley Greene (38th, 20:24), finished in front of Tolland’s fourth runner, Sidney Perryman (42nd, 20:28), helping the Tigers pick up four points in the head-to-head battle. Guter then delivered the knockout punch, a 47-point swing that moved Ridgefield into first place.

Notes: Kasey McGerald also competed for the Tigers, placing 70th overall in a time of 20:48.

Sophomore Gabriella Viggiano, who was Ridgefield’s third runner and 10th overall at the FCIAC meet, began the Open but had to drop out after two miles due to a calf injury.

Ridgefield’s previous State Open championships came in 2003-2005 and 2011-12.

The Tigers were third (behind Tolland and Glastonbury) at last year’s State Open.

Although the Ridgefield High boys team didn’t qualify for the State Open, senior Brad DeMassa competed as an individual and finished ninth overall in a time of 16:19.