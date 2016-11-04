Who stole Donald Trump?

Where’s Donald?

The Donald Trump scarecrow shown beside a Hillary Clinton scarecrow on The Press front page this week was apparently stolen from its post on Main Street, Kathy Graham of the Fairfield County Bank reported.

The Trump and Hillary scarecrows, tied back-to-back on a pole on Main Street, were Fairfield County Bank’s entry into the Keeler Tavern Scarecrow Contest that was part of the Fall in Love with Ridgefield event.

Monnie Newman and Brittany Burdick created the dummies of the two politicians for the bank, along with a sign that read: Please Vote, Every Vote Counts.

“We wanted everyone to vote for our scarecrows but also remind every citizen that it is our American privilege to vote,” said Graham.

She said she noticed the Trump dummy’s disappearance early Tuesday morning.

“…Someone stole Donald Trump Halloween night — the whole thing including the crossbar that he was tied too. We are waiting to hear that he showed up somewhere else in town,” Graham said in an email exchange Friday with Macklin Reid of The Press, who took the photo.

Graham said she didn’t know who’d taken Trump.

“No suspects — I was walking my dog at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and saw that Trump was gone. So I am assuming it was taken the night before — Halloween,” Graham said.

All the scarecrows that lined Main Street from the contest have been taken down now.