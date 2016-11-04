The Datebook is a guide to Ridgefield events. Email submissions to [email protected] to reach us by Thursday noon to appear in the following week’s calendar. Include a phone number.
November
Cholesterol challenge, Thursdays, Nov. 3, 10, 17, 11-12:30 p.m., RVNA, 27 Governor Street, $175/person, ridgefieldvna.org, 203-438-5555
The Game’s Afoot, Nov. 3, 4, 5, 11 and 12, 7:30 p.m., (snow dates Nov. 6 and 13, 2 p.m.), Ridgefield High School, $15/person, $10/students/seniors, rhsperformingarts.info/, 203-894-5750
Erin Nazzaro Artist Reception, Friday, Nov. 4, 6-8 p.m., Keeler Tavern Museum Carriage Barn, 132 Main Street, keelertavernmuseum
The American Craftsman Show, Saturday, Nov. 5, 9-5, Sunday, Nov. 6, 10-4, Lounsbury House, 316 Main Street, $8/person, lounsburyhouse.org
Rotary Club Food Drive, Saturday, Nov. 5, 9:30-4 p.m., Ridgefield Stop & Shop
3rd Annual Healthy Living Expo, Saturday, Nov. 5, 10-2 p.m., Ridgefield Parks and Recreation Center, 195 Danbury Road, destinationridgefield.com or 203-438-5992
Breakfast for Dinner cooking classes, Saturdays, Nov. 5 to Dec. 17, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Ridgefield Parks & Recreation Center, 195 Danbury Road, ridgefieldparksandrec.org or 431-2755
Memoir Writing Group, Saturday, Nov. 5, 1 p.m., Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282
ARTalk, Gargoyles of Yale Walk with Matt Duman, Saturday, Nov. 5, 1:30 p.m., Yale, $10/person, Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282
Wine Tasting for Foundation 4 Orphans, Saturday, Nov. 5, 7 to 10 p.m., private home, f4o.org
Lifeguard Training Course (ages 15 & up), Sundays, Nov. 6 to Dec. 18, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Barlow Mountain pool, ridgefieldparksandrec, 203-431-2755
Caricatures of U.S. Presidents reception and talk, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2-4 p.m., Robert Carley, artist, ridgefieldlibrary.org or 203-438-2282
Walk-in Biometric Health Screenings, Mondays, Nov. 7, 14, 21 and 28, 11-1 p.m., RVNA, 27 Governor Street, ridgefieldvna.org, 203-438-5555
Hiking in Fairfield county with Jeff Glans, Monday, Nov. 7, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282
Community Bible Study: Matthew Ch. 8, Monday, Nov. 7, 7:30-9 p.m., Ridgefield Baptist Church, 203-431-9491, ridgefieldeve.cbsclass.org
RVNA Flu & Pneumonia Clinic – Vote & Vax, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 10-2 and 4-7, East Ridge Middle School, Scotts Ridge Middle School and Board of Ed Annex (Yanity), ridgefieldvna.org, 203-438-5555
Family Fun Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, noon-4 p.m., Ridgefield Parks and Recreation, 195 Danbury Road, ridgefieldparksandrec.org, 203-431-2755
MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768
The Music of Rodgers and…. , by The Two of Us Plus One, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 3 p.m.,
Founders Hall, founders-hall.org, 203-431-7000
Theater Barn Playwrights Collective meeting, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 6–9 p.m., Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282
Author Talk, ADHD Nation with Alan Schwartz, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282
Bloodmobile, Thursday, Nov. 10, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Ridgefield Parks & Recreation Center, 195 Danbury Road, 800-433-1879 or 800-GIVE LIFE, bloodct.org
Nutmeg Nibblers, (grades 4 & 5), Thursdays, Nov. 10 and Dec. 8, 4:30-5:30, Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282, ext. 12002
ARTalk, Film, Pioneers of Modernist Painting and Photography with Camilla Cook, Thursday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282
Shadow Puppet Performance, Friday, Nov. 11, 2-2:45, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ext. 12002, ridgefieldlibrary.org
The Ridgefield Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group Meeting, Thursday, Nov. 11, 6:30 p.m.. St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, South Hall
CPR & AED Certification, Saturday, Nov. 12, 9:30-1, RVNA, 27 Governor Street. $55/person, ridgefieldvna.org, 203-438-5555
Shutterbugs, Saturday, Nov. 12, 9 a.m., Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282
Author Talk, Wicked Ridgefield Connecticut with Jack Sanders, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2 p.m., Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282
Ridgefield Folk with Rani Arbo and Greg Ryan, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2 p.m., Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org,203-438-2282
All About Klezmer Music, Sunday, Nov. 13, 3-5 p.m., Shir Shalom, James Kessler, ourshirshalom.org
RVNA Free Blood Pressure Screening, Monday, Nov. 14, 10-11 a.m., Ballard Green, ridgefieldvna.org, 203-438-5555
Books and Breakfast, Monday, Nov. 14, 10:30 a.m., Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282
Eating Your Way to Health, talk and cooking demo with Cathy Katin-Grazzini, Monday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282
Community Bible Study: Matthew Ch. 9, Monday, Nov. 14, 7:30-9 p.m., Ridgefield Baptist Church, 203-431-9491, ridgefieldeve.cbsclass.org
MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768
Bloodmobile, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Ridgefield Parks & Recreation Center, 195 Danbury Road, 800-433-1879 or 800-GIVE LIFE, bloodct.org
Critics’ Circle Book Group, A Spool of Blue Thread by Anne Tyler, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282
Mine, Craft, Play & Learn, (grades 1-3), Tuesdays, Nov. 15-Dec. 13, Ridgefield Parks and Recreation Center, 195 Danbury Road, ridgefieldparksandrec.org
Author Talk: A Survival Guide to the Misinformation Age with David Helfand, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282
Bookworms Book Club, (grades 2 & 3), Thursdays, Nov. 17 and Dec. 22, 4:30-5:15, Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282, ext. 12002
Annual Meeting and Incorporator’s Reception, Thursday, Nov. 17, 5-7 p.m., RVNA Center, Governor Street
Author Talk, Nobody’s Son: A Memoir with Mark Slouka, Thursday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282
12th Annual Festive Home Preview Party, Friday, Nov. 18, 6-8:30 p.m. $20, Ridgefield Guild of Artists, 34 Halpin Lane, 203-438-8863, rgoa.org.
Beefsteak Feast, Friday, Nov. 18, 6:30 p.m., Founders Hall, founders-hall.org or 203-431-7000
Wreath Festival, Saturday, Nov. 19 to Monday, Nov. 21, 10-4, Founders Hall, 193 Danbury Road, founders-hall.org, 203-431-7000
A Dickens Tale, Saturday, Nov. 19, 11 and 2, Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge
12th Annual Festive Home Exhibition, Saturday, Nov. 19, 11-5 p.m., free, continues Tuesday to Sunday, 11-5 p.m. through Dec. 23, Ridgefield Guild of Artists, 34 Halpin Lane, 203-438-8863, rgoa.org
Ridgefield Choral Concert, Saturday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m., Ridgefield High School, tickets at eventbrite.com/e/being-human-being-kind-tickets-28423826430, Ridgefield Music or door
ARTalk: Chinese Landscape Painting from an Angle of Totality with Dr. Karen S. Hwang, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2 p.m., Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282
Organ Music with Jonathan Ryan, Sunday, Nov 20, 4 p.m., First Congregational Church, 203-438-8077
MidDay Home Bible Study movie night, Sunday, Nov. 20, 5:30-7 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768
Community Bible Study: Matthew Ch. 10, Monday, Nov. 21, 7:30-9 p.m., Ridgefield Baptist Church, 203-431-9491, ridgefieldeve.cbsclass.org
MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768
Hootenanny & Potluck, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 6-9 p.m., Henny Penny Farm, 673 Ridgebury Road, $50/adults; $10/children; bring two dishes and children are free, hennypennyfarmct.com
AM Book Group, Our Souls at Night by Kent Haruf, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m., Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282
RVNA Free Blood Pressure Clinic, Monday, Nov. 28, 2-3 p.m., Ridgefield Parks and Recreation Center, ridgefieldvna.org, 203-438-5555
Community Bible Study: Matthew Ch. 11, Monday, Nov. 28, 7:30-9 p.m., Ridgefield Baptist Church, 203-431-9491, ridgefieldeve.cbsclass.org
MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768
Babysitting Certification Course (three part course), Nov. 29, 30, Dec. 1, 3-5:30 p.m., RVNA, 27 Governor Street. $90/person, ridgefieldvna.org, 203-438-5555
December
Seminar on wise ageing, Thursday, Dec. 1, 11-1 p.m., Jerome Kerner speaker, Congregation Shir Shalom, bring bag lunch, 203-438-6589, ourshirshalom.org
Little Birds Music, (ages 2-5), Thursdays, Dec. 1, 8, and 15, 10:30-11:15, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ext. 12002, ridgefieldlibrary.org
Community Bible Study: Matthew Ch. 12, Monday, Dec. 5, 7:30-9 p.m., Ridgefield Baptist Church, 203-431-9491, ridgefieldeve.cbsclass.org
MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768
Community Bible Study: Matthew Ch. 13, Monday, Dec. 12, 7:30-9 p.m., Ridgefield Baptist Church, 203-431-9491, ridgefieldeve.cbsclass.org
MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768
Christmas Concert, Friday, Dec.16, 7:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 203-438-8077
MidDay Home Bible Study movie night, Sunday, Dec. 18, 5:30-7 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768
MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768
MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768
January
MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768
MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768
MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768
MidDay Home Bible Study, movie night, Sunday, Jan. 22, 5:30-7 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768
MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768
MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768