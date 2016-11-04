The Ridgefield Press

Datebook

By The Ridgefield Press on November 4, 2016 in Happenings · 0 Comments

The Datebook is a guide to Ridgefield events. Email submissions to [email protected] to reach us by Thursday noon to appear in the following week’s calendar. Include a phone number.

November

Cholesterol challenge, Thursdays, Nov. 3, 10, 17,  11-12:30 p.m., RVNA, 27 Governor Street, $175/person, ridgefieldvna.org, 203-438-5555

The Game’s Afoot, Nov. 3, 4, 5, 11 and 12, 7:30 p.m., (snow dates Nov. 6 and 13, 2 p.m.), Ridgefield High School, $15/person, $10/students/seniors, rhsperformingarts.info/, 203-894-5750

Erin Nazzaro Artist Reception, Friday, Nov. 4, 6-8 p.m., Keeler Tavern Museum Carriage Barn, 132 Main Street, keelertavernmuseum

The American Craftsman Show, Saturday, Nov. 5, 9-5, Sunday, Nov. 6, 10-4, Lounsbury House, 316 Main Street, $8/person, lounsburyhouse.org

Rotary Club Food Drive, Saturday, Nov. 5, 9:30-4 p.m., Ridgefield Stop & Shop

3rd Annual Healthy Living Expo, Saturday, Nov. 5, 10-2 p.m., Ridgefield Parks and Recreation Center, 195 Danbury Road, destinationridgefield.com or 203-438-5992

Breakfast for Dinner cooking classes, Saturdays, Nov. 5 to Dec. 17, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Ridgefield Parks & Recreation Center, 195 Danbury Road, ridgefieldparksandrec.org or 431-2755

Memoir Writing Group, Saturday, Nov. 5, 1 p.m., Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282

ARTalk, Gargoyles of Yale Walk with Matt Duman, Saturday, Nov. 5, 1:30 p.m., Yale, $10/person, Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282

Wine Tasting for Foundation 4 Orphans, Saturday, Nov. 5, 7 to 10 p.m., private home, f4o.org

Lifeguard Training Course (ages 15 & up), Sundays, Nov. 6 to Dec. 18, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Barlow Mountain pool, ridgefieldparksandrec, 203-431-2755

Caricatures of U.S. Presidents reception and talk, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2-4 p.m., Robert Carley, artist, ridgefieldlibrary.org or 203-438-2282

Walk-in Biometric Health Screenings, Mondays, Nov. 7, 14, 21 and 28, 11-1 p.m., RVNA, 27 Governor Street, ridgefieldvna.org, 203-438-5555

Hiking in Fairfield county with Jeff Glans, Monday, Nov. 7, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282

Community Bible Study: Matthew Ch. 8, Monday, Nov. 7, 7:30-9 p.m., Ridgefield Baptist Church, 203-431-9491, ridgefieldeve.cbsclass.org

RVNA Flu & Pneumonia Clinic – Vote & Vax, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 10-2 and 4-7, East Ridge Middle School, Scotts Ridge Middle School and Board of Ed Annex (Yanity), ridgefieldvna.org, 203-438-5555

Family Fun Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, noon-4 p.m., Ridgefield Parks and Recreation, 195 Danbury Road, ridgefieldparksandrec.org, 203-431-2755

MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768

The Music of Rodgers and…. , by The Two of Us Plus One, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 3 p.m.,

Founders Hall, founders-hall.org, 203-431-7000

Theater Barn Playwrights Collective meeting, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 6–9 p.m., Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282

Author Talk, ADHD Nation with Alan Schwartz, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282

Bloodmobile, Thursday, Nov. 10, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Ridgefield Parks & Recreation Center, 195 Danbury Road, 800-433-1879 or 800-GIVE LIFE, bloodct.org

Nutmeg Nibblers, (grades 4 & 5), Thursdays, Nov. 10 and Dec. 8, 4:30-5:30, Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282, ext. 12002

ARTalk, Film, Pioneers of Modernist Painting and Photography with Camilla Cook, Thursday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282

Shadow Puppet Performance, Friday, Nov. 11, 2-2:45, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ext. 12002, ridgefieldlibrary.org

The Ridgefield Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group Meeting, Thursday, Nov. 11, 6:30 p.m.. St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, South Hall

CPR & AED Certification, Saturday, Nov. 12, 9:30-1, RVNA, 27 Governor Street. $55/person, ridgefieldvna.org, 203-438-5555

Shutterbugs, Saturday, Nov. 12, 9 a.m., Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282

Author Talk, Wicked Ridgefield Connecticut with Jack Sanders, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2 p.m., Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282

Ridgefield Folk with Rani Arbo and Greg Ryan, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2 p.m., Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org,203-438-2282

All About Klezmer Music, Sunday, Nov. 13, 3-5 p.m., Shir Shalom, James Kessler, ourshirshalom.org

RVNA Free Blood Pressure Screening, Monday, Nov. 14, 10-11 a.m., Ballard Green, ridgefieldvna.org,  203-438-5555

Books and Breakfast, Monday, Nov. 14, 10:30 a.m., Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282

Eating Your Way to Health, talk and cooking demo with Cathy Katin-Grazzini, Monday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282

Community Bible Study: Matthew Ch. 9, Monday, Nov. 14, 7:30-9 p.m., Ridgefield Baptist Church, 203-431-9491, ridgefieldeve.cbsclass.org

MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768

Bloodmobile, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Ridgefield Parks & Recreation Center, 195 Danbury Road, 800-433-1879 or 800-GIVE LIFE, bloodct.org

Critics’ Circle Book Group, A Spool of Blue Thread by Anne Tyler, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282

Mine, Craft, Play & Learn, (grades 1-3), Tuesdays, Nov. 15-Dec. 13, Ridgefield Parks and Recreation Center, 195 Danbury Road, ridgefieldparksandrec.org

Author Talk: A Survival Guide to the Misinformation Age with David Helfand, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282

Bookworms Book Club, (grades 2 & 3), Thursdays, Nov. 17 and Dec. 22, 4:30-5:15, Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282, ext. 12002

Annual Meeting and Incorporator’s Reception, Thursday, Nov. 17, 5-7 p.m., RVNA Center, Governor Street

Author Talk, Nobody’s Son: A Memoir with Mark Slouka, Thursday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282

12th Annual Festive Home Preview Party,  Friday, Nov. 18, 6-8:30 p.m. $20, Ridgefield Guild of Artists, 34 Halpin Lane, 203-438-8863, rgoa.org.

Beefsteak Feast, Friday, Nov. 18, 6:30 p.m., Founders Hall, founders-hall.org or 203-431-7000

Wreath Festival, Saturday, Nov. 19 to Monday, Nov. 21, 10-4, Founders Hall, 193 Danbury Road,  founders-hall.org, 203-431-7000

A Dickens Tale, Saturday, Nov. 19, 11 and 2, Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge

12th Annual Festive Home Exhibition, Saturday, Nov. 19, 11-5 p.m., free, continues Tuesday to Sunday, 11-5 p.m. through Dec. 23, Ridgefield Guild of Artists, 34 Halpin Lane, 203-438-8863, rgoa.org

Ridgefield Choral Concert, Saturday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m., Ridgefield High School, tickets at eventbrite.com/e/being-human-being-kind-tickets-28423826430, Ridgefield Music or door

ARTalk: Chinese Landscape Painting from an Angle of Totality with Dr. Karen S. Hwang, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2 p.m., Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282

Organ Music with Jonathan Ryan, Sunday, Nov 20, 4 p.m., First Congregational Church, 203-438-8077

MidDay Home Bible Study movie night, Sunday, Nov. 20, 5:30-7 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768

Community Bible Study: Matthew Ch. 10, Monday, Nov. 21, 7:30-9 p.m., Ridgefield Baptist Church, 203-431-9491, ridgefieldeve.cbsclass.org

MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768

Hootenanny & Potluck, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 6-9 p.m., Henny Penny Farm, 673 Ridgebury Road, $50/adults; $10/children; bring two dishes and children are free, hennypennyfarmct.com

AM Book Group, Our Souls at Night by Kent Haruf, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m., Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282

RVNA Free Blood Pressure Clinic, Monday, Nov. 28, 2-3 p.m., Ridgefield Parks and Recreation Center, ridgefieldvna.org, 203-438-5555

Community Bible Study: Matthew Ch. 11, Monday, Nov. 28, 7:30-9 p.m., Ridgefield Baptist Church, 203-431-9491, ridgefieldeve.cbsclass.org

MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768

Babysitting Certification Course (three part course), Nov. 29, 30, Dec. 1, 3-5:30 p.m., RVNA, 27 Governor Street. $90/person, ridgefieldvna.org, 203-438-5555

December

Seminar on wise ageing, Thursday, Dec. 1, 11-1 p.m., Jerome Kerner speaker, Congregation Shir Shalom, bring bag lunch, 203-438-6589, ourshirshalom.org

Little Birds Music, (ages 2-5), Thursdays, Dec. 1, 8, and 15, 10:30-11:15, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ext. 12002, ridgefieldlibrary.org

Community Bible Study: Matthew Ch. 12, Monday, Dec. 5, 7:30-9 p.m., Ridgefield Baptist Church, 203-431-9491, ridgefieldeve.cbsclass.org

MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768

Community Bible Study: Matthew Ch. 13, Monday, Dec. 12, 7:30-9 p.m., Ridgefield Baptist Church, 203-431-9491, ridgefieldeve.cbsclass.org

MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768

Christmas Concert, Friday, Dec.16, 7:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 203-438-8077

MidDay Home Bible Study movie night, Sunday, Dec. 18, 5:30-7 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768

MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768

MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768

January

MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768

MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768

MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768

MidDay Home Bible Study, movie night, Sunday, Jan. 22, 5:30-7 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768

MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768

MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Fall back: Daylight-saving time ends this weekend Next Post New fire truck will have cell service — even in Ridgebury
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress