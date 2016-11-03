Ridgefield girls swim to first FCIAC championship

In order to make history, the Ridgefield High girls swim team needed to overcome a 60-point deficit.

Not a problem.

A sensational effort in the Greenwich High School pool powered the Tigers to a first-place finish in the Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference championship meet Tuesday night. It was the first conference title in program history for Ridgefield, which had finished second three times, including last season.

Unable to score any points in the diving competition, which took place Tuesday, the Tigers entered the swimming portion of the meet behind most of their main rivals for the FCIAC championship. The largest deficit was against traditional power Greenwich, which scored 60.5 points in diving and began Thursday in first place.

But the Tigers started their comeback right away, getting a victory in the 200-yard medley relay from the team of Marcie Maguire, Elissa Clancy, Lindsey Gordon and Hannah Snyder in a meet-record time of 1:46.46.

Maguire then won the 200 freestyle in a time of 1:52.77, with teammate Anna Turner placing second in 1:54.18.

More top-three finishes followed: Snyder was second and Micaela O’Malley third in the 100 freestyle; Snyder placed third in the 50 freestyle; and Turner finished second in the 500 freestyle.

The Tigers then placed second in the 200 freestyle relay, and Maguire finished first (54.45) and Julia Weiner fourth in the 100 backstroke.

Gordon followed with a first-place finish in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.76), and O’Malley, Turner, Maguire and Snyder combined to win the final event of the night, the 400 freestyle relay, in 3:31.17.

With those victories in the final two races, Ridgefield ended the meet with 340.5 points, 80 more than runner-up Wilton (260.5). Staples was third with 258 points and Greenwich fourth with 256.5 points.

Notes: Maguire, who was named the Most Outstanding Swimmer for the third straight year, lowered her own meet record in the 100 backstroke. Maguire had a time of 54.48 at last year’s FCIAC meet.

Ridgefield broke its own meet record in the 200 medley relay. The Tigers set the previous mark last season, when they won the event in a time of 1:46.55. Maguire and Gordon also swam on that relay.

Ridgefield had 285 points at last year’s FCIAC meet, finishing second to New Canaan (314 points).