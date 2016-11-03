Ridgefield beats St. Joseph for second straight FCIAC title

Whenever Grace Franklin takes a free kick, good things seem to happen for the Ridgefield High girls soccer team.

A really good thing happened for the Tigers in the 54th minute of Thursday night’s Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference championship game against St. Joseph at Norwalk High School.

With the wind at her back, Franklin struck a free kick from nearly 40 yards out that went off the fingertips of St. Joseph keeper Veronica O’Rourke, struck the crossbar, and rebounded in front of the goal. Perfectly positioned, Ridgefield striker Katie Jasminski was there to head the ball into the open net.

The goal was the only one of the evening, as the second-seeded Tigers defeated top-seed St. Joseph, 1-0, to win their second consecutive conference title and the eighth in program history. Ridgefield also beat St. Joseph, by a 2-0 score, in last year’s FCIAC final.

“It’s awesome,” said Ridgefield senior midfielder Alyssa Bonanno, who was named the Most Valuable Player. “We had a lot of pressure on us since the beginning of the season to defend our title and we dealt with it very well.”

Jasminski’s goal was more than enough for the Ridgefield backline, which kept St. Joseph standouts Lindsey Savko and Jessica Mazo under control all game. Center backs Molly Nethercott and Claire Middlebrook, fullbacks Kathryn Barlow and Anna Landler, and defensive midfielder Franklin repeatedly cut off passes, won one-on-one challenges, and kept Savko and Mazo away from the goal.

Their efforts limited St. Joseph to five shots on goal, and (unlike last year) keeper Julia Middlebrook did not need to make any extraordinary saves in order to post the shutout.

“I’d love to take credit, but it’s all on the girls,” said Ridgefield’s first-year head coach Iain Golding, who was an assistant last season. “They’re the ones who put in the hard work, and they played amazing to beat St. Joe’s.”

“It’s a great feeling that no one will forget,” said Bonanno about a second consecutive title. “A huge part of our team is holding ourselves responsible for our roles individually and as a team and we continued that tonight, which brought us our success.”

Notes: Ridgefield (17-2) also had five shots on goal. Alexandra Damron and Jasminski each had two and Franklin had one.

St. Joseph (16-2-1) took three of the game’s four corner kicks.

With their eight conference titles, the Tigers are tied with Trumbull for the second most behind Wilton, which has won nine FCIAC championships.

Ridgefield will now compete in the Class LL state tournament. The Tigers lost to Glastonbury, 5-3, in last year’s state final.