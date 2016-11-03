Work this Saturday at Route 35 bridge

Construction work and “minor traffic impacts” are expected Saturday, Nov. 5, and the following week at the Route 35 bridge project near the Fox Hill condominiums, the state Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced.

Ryan Wodjenski of the DOT notified town officials and The Press in an email Thursday afternoon, Nov. 3, that the coming week’s construction work “should have minor traffic impacts to briefly halt traffic to move construction equipment back and forth.”

Wodjenski also said the contractor on the job, Baier Construction, had told him “they will be working on Saturday, Nov. 5 and the same type of traffic impacts as next week are expected.”