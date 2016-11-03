Jam the Vote on Sunday with New Orleans sound

Jam The Vote, a celebration of democracy through the positive energy of live music, will take place at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY on Sunday, November 6th, 36 hours before Election Day (6pm doors/ 7pm show).

In partnership with HeadCount, the leading non-partisan voter registration organization, the event will feature the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, the six-time Grammy Award-winning vocalists Blind Boys of Alabama & several additional guests as they hold a classic New Orleans style “jam session.”

More via Billboard: http://www.billboard.com/articles/columns/rock/7564576/jam-the-vote-concert-election-matisyahu-questlove-preservation-hall

The line-up includes Alex Ebert (Edward Sharpe & Magnetic Zeros), Amayo (Antibalas), Amy Helm, Andy Falco (Infamous Stringdusters), Craig Finn (The Hold Steady), DJ Logic, Eugene Hutz (Gogol Bordello), Eric Krasno, George Porter, Jr. (The Meters), Irma Thomas, Ivan Neville, Joe Russo (Joe Russo’s Almost Dead), Lee Fields, Marc Brownstein (Disco Biscuits), Matisyahu, Nicole Atkins, Questlove, Robert Randolph, Tom Hamilton (Joe Russo’s Almost Dead), and Valerie June.

Jam The Vote will be available to stream worldwide via a free live stream at JamTheVote.org. Viewers will be asked to pledge to vote on Election Day in order to watch the free multi-camera broadcast. Online, viewers will also be able to learn about their polling place, ID requirements, and more. Only those who pledge to vote can tune in to this soon- to-be historic event.

Pledge. Stream. Vote.

Jam The Vote is a collaboration between concert promoter Peter Shapiro, Preservation Hall Jazz Band Musical Director Ben Jaffe, and HeadCount Executive Director Andy Bernstein.

Tickets for Jam The Vote went on sale Nov. 2 at JamTheVote.org.

“Given everything we’ve been through this election, it’s a good time to bring people together – and nothing brings people together like a classic, old school New Orleans style jam session. We’re very fortunate to have the fathers of that tradition hosting the night,” says Shapiro.

“This is the most important election of my lifetime. What kind of world do we want to live in? I want to live in a world filled with more compassion and understanding, love and respect…that is something universal,” Musical Director Ben Jaffe exclaims. “Showing unity through our voice, our music, is the most powerful tool we, as artists, have. This concert resonates loudly. Get involved. Have an opinion. Take nothing for granted. VOTE!!!”

“We’re not just encouraging people to vote,” explains HeadCount’s Bernstein. “We’re asking them to give us their word on it. And after a night watching incredible music at no cost, we hope everyone will make good on their promise.”

All proceeds from Jam The Vote will benefit HeadCount.

JamTheVote.org