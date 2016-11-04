Political caricatures

To coincide with America’s election of its 45th president, Connecticut resident and caricaturist Robert Carley will have an exhibit, Hail to the Chief: Caricatures of Presidents from George Washington to Today’s 2016 Candidates, from Nov. 1 to 29 in the Ridgefield Library’s lower-level gallery during regular hours. There will be an artist’s reception on Sunday, Nov. 6, from 2 to 4.

Carley’s caricatures are more gentle, kind and celebratory and include quotations and sayings.

After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania with a double major in political science and fine arts, Carley had an internship with Rhode Island Sen. Claiborne Pell in Washington, D.C. While living in Washington he contributed freelance political cartoons to local publications, including Roll Call and The Newspaper of Capitol Hill. His caricatures have been exhibited most recently at Central Connecticut State University.