Kelsey Montanari, Ryan Carpe wed

Elizabeth Montanari and Peter Montanari of Ridgefield have announced the marriage of their daughter, Kelsey Elizabeth, to Ryan Adam Carpe of Amsterdam, N.Y., son of Jeanie Donohue of Queensbury, N.Y., and John Carpe of Texas.

The two met while attending Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y., from which they both graduated in 2008.

Father Shawn Cutler performed the double-ring ceremony at St. Mary’s Church in Ridgefield on Oct. 31, 2015. The bride was driven to the church by her father in his 1934 Ford V8 pickup, and the groom was driven by the bride’s uncle in a 1932 Ford Woodie — the bride’s grandparents’ treasured antique.

Courtney Montanari, sister of the bride, was maid of honor, and the best man was Stephen Carpe, brother of the groom. The bridesmaids included Tory Carpe, sister-in-law of the bride; Erica Sommerer, cousin of the bride; and Amanda Mygatt, Colby Breegle and Maggie Adamczyk, friends of the bride.

The groomsmen included Kevin Marshall, Robby Hisert and Mark Patterson, friends of the groom.

Natalie Owens was the flower girl, and Bobby Sommerer was the ring bearer.

The reception was held at The Waterview in Monroe.

The couple spent their honeymoon in Greece.

The bride graduated from Ridgefield High School in 2004 and received her bachelor’s degree in social science from Hofstra University. She works in the mental health field.

The groom graduated from Amsterdam High School in 2003 and received his bachelor’s degree in film studies and production from Hofstra. He is a dental lab technician for Aspen Dental.

They live in Amsterdam, N.Y.