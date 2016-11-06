Jennifer Salzbrunn, Thomas Shaw are wed

Jennifer Lynn Salzbrunn, daughter of Jacqueline Regan of Ridgefield, was married to Thomas Kenneth Shaw, son of Jeffrey and Kathleen Shaw, also of Ridgefield, on Aug. 20 at St. Mary’s.

Michelle (Shelly) Salzbrunn was maid of honor for her sister. Bridesmaids were Mary Shaw, sister of the groom; Erin Molyneaux, cousin of the groom; and Megan, Katie and Ellie Glinka, cousins of the bride. Patrick Molyneaux, cousin of the groom, was best man. Ushers were Dennis and John Salzbrunn, brothers of the bride, David Klvana, Thomas Fisher, Robert Niebler, and William O’Rourke.

The bride graduated from Ridgefield High School in 2009 and from Quinnipiac University in 2013. The groom is a 2007 graduate of Ridgefield High School and a 2011 graduate of Catholic University in Washington, D.C.

The reception was held at Lounsbury House in Ridgefield. The couple honeymooned in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. They live in Ridgefield.