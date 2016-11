Roger Knick of Ridgefield was a participant in the 13th annual Swing Into It! golf tournament to benefit Stepping Stones Museum for Children in Norwalk.

More than $65,000 was raised at the Oct. 6 event at Stanwich Club in Greenwich. Knick is the principal of the Golf Performance Center in Ridgefield.

Dr. Gio Valiante, sport psychologist for PGA players, was the event’s featured guest.