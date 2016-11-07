Henny Penny Farm plans a hootenanny

Henny Penny Farm at 673 Ridgebury Road will be holding its first annual Hootenanny and Potluck on Tuesday, Nov. 22, from 6 to 9 p.m. The event is to strengthen relationships with local farms and farmers while raising funds for Daily Bread Food Pantry in Danbury.

Ashley Kenney, garden manager and sustainability coordinator at Grace Farms in New Canaan, will talk about food justice and the current food system. There will also be raffles and farm demonstrations.

Guests may buy tickets and find links to nearby farms and markets and more information at hennypennyfarmct.com