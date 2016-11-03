Ridgefielder Musicant chairs chili cook-off

Ridgefielder Robyn Musicant is co-chairwoman of the second annual chili cook-off at the South Salem (N.Y.) Presbyterian Church, 111 Spring Street, on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 6 to 10 p.m.

“Through the years, South Salem and Ridgefield have enjoyed a shared culture of family and community values with residents from both sides ‘crossing the border’ to socialize, worship, dine, and shop,” Musicant said.

The competition has been divided into four distinct categories, with awards presented for first to 10th place based on popular vote. Tickets for chili tasters may be purchased the day of the event for $10, $5 for children 12 and under. Registration forms for chili cookers and event details are available at southsalempc.org or 914-763-9282. Questions, [email protected]