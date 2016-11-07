Wreath fest starts with beefsteak feast

The holiday season at Founders Hall starts with the Wreath Festival, which opens with a Beefsteak Community Feast on Friday, Nov. 18, at 6:30 p.m. and continues on Saturday, Nov. 19, through Monday, Nov. 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More than 100 decorated wreaths created by local designers will be on display and for sale, along with holiday swags, garlands and fresh miniature boxwood trees. The festival will also feature a home and holiday boutique stocked with unusual gift items, elegant home décor pieces, jewelry, and accessories.

An array of local performers will entertain guests throughout the weekend. There will also be an exhibit by Founders Hall artists.

Guests will have the first chance to purchase wreaths and shop at the boutique during the festival’s opening Beefsteak Community Feast, sponsored by Fairfield County Bank, The Chefs’ Warehouse and Winters Bros. Waste Management. This fund-raising party will revive the Beefsteak traditions with an all-you-can-eat meal, bottomless libations, cocktail attire, and complimentary aprons, but no plates, napkins or cutlery (forks will be available to rent). Catered by Sarah Bouissou, the updated menu will appeal to meat-eaters and vegetarians alike.

All proceeds from the festival, which is sponsored by Ridgefield Crossings, Union Savings Bank and Joanne and John Patrick, will benefit Founders Hall.

Beefsteak tickets cost $150; festival admission is free on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. For information and Beefsteak tickets, go to founders-hall.org or call 203-431-7000.