Film screenings re-imagine education

Two screenings of the documentary Most Likely to Succeed are planned at different locations to start a community discussion on what it means to “re-imagine education.”

The Ridgefield Public Schools, with the Ridgefield PTA Council, the Ridgefield Library and the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, are sponsoring the screenings on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

A matinee will take place in the Ridgefield Library Program Room at 1 p.m. and an evening showing will take place at the East Ridge Middle School auditorium at 6:30 p.m.

After the evening screening, there will be a discussion about the film and the idea of re- imagining education.

The film, by Greg Whiteley, has been an official selection of two dozen film festivals, including Sundance and Tribeca, and has been called the “most compelling film ever done on the topic of school.”

After members of the faculty of Ridgefield Public Schools viewed the film in August, the idea to have a townwide screening took root.

Visit mltsfilm.org for more information about the film or contact Alison Villanueva, K-12 humanities supervisor at Ridgefield Public Schools, at 203-894-5550, ext. 22012.