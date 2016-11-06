ADHD talk with Schwarz

Author Alan Schwarz will speak about his book ADHD Nation, followed by a panel discussion with Jamison Monroe, founder of Newport Academy, and Liz Driscoll Jorgensen, owner of Insight Counseling, at the Ridgefield Library on Nov. 9 from 7 to 9 p.m. in the program room.

More than one in seven American children gets diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. The book is an account of the widespread misdiagnosis of ADHD.

The free program is sponsored by the Ridgefield Library, Ridgefield Prevention Council, Insight Counseling, and Newport Academy. Register through the Ridgefield Library at ridgefieldlibary.org or 203-438-2282. Books on the Common will be selling copies of ADHD Nation.