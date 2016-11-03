Sutherland resigns from finance board

With plans to move, Paul Sutherland has resigned from the Board of Finance, which he has served on for five years after four years on the Board of Education.

“My wife Barbara and I are in the process of purchasing a house in Danbury, which we expect to move into at the end of November,” Sutherland wrote in a Nov. 2 resignation letter to Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi. “Consequently it is with some regret that I am resigning from my position on the Ridgefield Board of Finance, effective immediately.

“It has been both an honor and a pleasure to serve the town of Ridgefield for the past nine years, first on the Board of Education and then on the Board of Finance. I wish all the best for the town in the coming years and feel sure it will be in good hands.”

Sutherland is a Democrat, so his seat on the board must be filled by another member of that party. The appointment will be made by majority vote of the Board of Finance.

Sutherland moved to Ridgefield in 2001. He was elected to the school board in 2007 and to the Board of Finance in 2011 and again in 2015.

“My three children all graduated from Ridgefield’s excellent schools,” he told the Press, “and my service on Ridgefield’s boards of education and finance was, in part, to help assure other children could continue to benefit from the same fine educational experience.”

Sutherland, who teaches literacy at Danbury’s LVA School — an England language school related to the Literacy Volunteers of America — said he and his wife are attracted to Danbury as a “multi-cultural city.”

He told The Press, “Hopefully, we will still be close enough to see our old friends in Ridgefield and shop or dine from time to time in Ridgefield.”