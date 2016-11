The Ridgefield Solutions Team of Union Savings Bank will host a celebrity bartender event at Gallo restaurant, 5 Grove Street, on Thursday, Nov. 10, from 6 to 9.

Guests will be invited to “over-tip” their favorite banker, who will serve as a guest “celebrity bartender.” Tips will support the Ridgefield A Better Chance house.

Team members include Jose Diaz Jr., Rhonda Leone, Jill Maguire, Patty Dyer, Vinny DiGilio, Jen Tomaino, Jo-Anne Smith, and Jason Ginsberg.