Boehringer Ingelheim has been named a top employer in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry by Science magazine. The company, with headquarters in Ridgebury, was listed among 20 companies, noting its financial strength, easy adaptation to change and a research-driven environment.

“We are honored to have been recognized on this prestigious list for the 12th year running,” said Dr. Paige Mahaney, head of Research and Small Molecule Discovery, U.S.